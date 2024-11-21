Telangana Chief Secretary directs officials to prepare plans to enable SHGs buy buses to be operated by TGSRTC 

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed the officials concerned to prepare plans to enable the self-help groups to purchase 600 buses which will be operated by the State Road Transport Corporation.

The idea was to ensure revenue flow to the SHGs and it is proposed to purchase 150 buses in the first phase. The Chief Secretary made the remarks during a review of construction of Mahila Shakti Bazaar in Shilparamam and other projects contemplated for women with senior officials on Thursday (November 21).

She said steps should be taken to realise the government’s goal of setting up 4,000 MW solar power plants by the SHGs who would be entrusted with the operation of these plants. Ms. Santhi Kumari informed that the government would initially set up solar power plants with a capacity of 1,000 MW and this would be scaled up in phases.

Officials had been asked to acquire unused lands owned by the Irrigation, Endowments, Forests and other departments on lease basis so that solar plants could be set up on these lands. The SHGs would be provided interest-free loans for setting up the plants while the State’s New and Renewable Development Corporation along with the distribution companies would be entrusted their operation and maintenance.

The Chief Secretary exhorted the officials concerned to start construction of 22 Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans and ensure their completion within eight months. Simultaneously, steps should be taken to set up Mahila Shakti Bazaar at Shilparamam with 106 shops to market the products of the SHGs. Works on the Bazaar were progressing at a brisk pace and efforts should be made to complete them by December first week. Besides, measures should be initiated to rope in IT industry and other major businesses in the operation of the Bazaar so that women groups could get hand holding.

