Telangana Chief Secretary directs officials to demonstrate poll preparedness to Election Commission team

ECI team headed by CEC Rajiv Kumar to visit Telangana from October 3 to 5. 

September 29, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar reviews with senior officers, ahead of the three-day visit of the Election Commission of India to Telangana from October 3 to 5.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar reviews with senior officers, ahead of the three-day visit of the Election Commission of India to Telangana from October 3 to 5. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has asked the officials concerned to come prepared with all details for the forthcoming visit of the senior officials of the Election Commission (EC) of India to the State.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with a team of senior officials will be in the State Capital on a three day visit from October 3. The ECI team will hold meetings with enforcement agencies, district collectors, superintendents/commissioners of police and senior officials of the State government during the visit.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to demonstrate the readiness of the State government for conducting the elections smoothly. Since the elections are likely to be held in a couple of months, officials should be prepared with all aspects of poll related issues and provide details required by the EC team.

Information pertaining to assured minimum facilities at all the polling centres should be disseminated and the officials of the Welfare Department were told to procure wheel chairs that should be kept at the polling stations in consultation with the district collectors. Besides, vacancies of the assistant electoral registration officers/electoral registration officers should be filled with immediate effect and the details relating to the integrated border check-posts should be made available to the EC team.

The Chief Secretary gave the directions during a meeting with senior officials on September 30 to take stock of the arrangements being made for the ECI team’s visit.

