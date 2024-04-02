ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Chief Secretary asks departments to designate nodal officers to resolve telecom service providers’ issues  

April 02, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Santhi Kumari was chairing the sixth boardband committee meeting on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari on Tuesday directed the Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Energy and Forest departments to designate a nodal officer in their respective department for effective coordination in resolving the issues faced by telecom-service providers and the Department of Telecommunications.

She was chairing the sixth broadband committee meeting at the Secretariat convened to discuss the issues relating to the expansion and creation of new telecom infrastructure in the state. Ms. Santhi Kumari said Telangana ranked second in the country in tele density. The State was also leading the other states in several telecom indicators such as tower density and mobile connectivity with 97.4% villages having been covered with mobile connectivity.

The State has 4.14 crore mobile connections against a population of 3.5 crore. There had been a quantum jump in the growth of telecom towers, with 1,448 towers having been added during the just concluded financial year.

