GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Chief Secretary asks departments to designate nodal officers to resolve telecom service providers’ issues  

Santhi Kumari was chairing the sixth boardband committee meeting on Tuesday

April 02, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari on Tuesday directed the Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Energy and Forest departments to designate a nodal officer in their respective department for effective coordination in resolving the issues faced by telecom-service providers and the Department of Telecommunications.

She was chairing the sixth broadband committee meeting at the Secretariat convened to discuss the issues relating to the expansion and creation of new telecom infrastructure in the state. Ms. Santhi Kumari said Telangana ranked second in the country in tele density. The State was also leading the other states in several telecom indicators such as tower density and mobile connectivity with 97.4% villages having been covered with mobile connectivity.

The State has 4.14 crore mobile connections against a population of 3.5 crore. There had been a quantum jump in the growth of telecom towers, with 1,448 towers having been added during the just concluded financial year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.