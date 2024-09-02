Telangana Chief Minister urges Centre to release ₹2,000 crore for immediate flood relief  

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has appealed to the Central government for an immediate release of ₹2,000 crore in relief funds, citing preliminary estimates that place the State’s losses due to incessant rains at nearly ₹5,000 crore.

Mr. Reddy also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Telangana to inspect the widespread damage caused by the heavy rains over the past three days.

During a tour of the flood-affected areas, including Khammam district, the Chief Minister accompanied by ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, K. Venkat Reddy, and P. Srinivas Reddy, assessed the damage and met with affected farmers, officials, and local representatives at Raghavapuram village in Mothe Mandal, Suryapet district on Monday.

In response to the devastation, the Chief Minister announced a series of relief measures, including immediate sanction of ₹5 crore to Suryapet district to address urgent needs.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu for his assistance to flood victims. However, he criticized Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including K.T. Rama Rao, for their criticism of the government’s relief efforts, urging political leaders to avoid mudslinging during such crises. He emphasized the relentless efforts of his Cabinet colleagues, who have been working tirelessly since the onset of the rains.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, who expressed concern over the impact of heavy rains and the people’s suffering, lauded the efforts of district administration for their swift response and called for the announcement of ex-gratia payments for the deceased. Mr. Reddy urged the Chief Minister to provide continued support to farmers whose fields have been submerged.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy assured that the damaged Roads and Buildings (R&B) roads would be repaired within three days, while national highways affected by the floods would be restored within a week. He also called on officials to remain on duty round-the-clock to effectively manage the situation.

