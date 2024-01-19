ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister underscores the need for empowering people in the light of numerous challenges 

January 19, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Revanth Reddy addressed a group of Indofile British MPs

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy underscored the need for empowering people through democracy in light of the challenges that are being faced.

“The world is facing many challenges. War, terrorism, violence, denial of rights an assault on democracy. The problems are numerous, but the answer is one – empower the people,” he said. The Chief Minister addressed a group of Indofile British Members of Parliament in the historic Westminster Building on Thursday.

He said strengthening democracy, one of the strongest bonds between India and Britain, was imperative to solving the problems. He said the British ruled India and the Congress fought for Independence and that both countries should take the message of Mahatma Gandhi to fight for justice with truth and non-violence.

He recalled his own experience as a grassroots-level political leader who could rise to become the Chief Minister of Telangana and said it was only because of democracy and the Congress party’s inclusive philosophy that he had this opportunity. “We have to create opportunities for everyone which is the real strength of democracy,” he averred.

Labour MP Virendra Sharma hosted the meeting which was attended by seven other MPs and a host of dignitaries.

