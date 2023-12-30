ADVERTISEMENT

Existing pensioners and Rythu Bharosa beneficiaries will continue to get benefits : Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

December 30, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at the launch of Praja Palana (Abhaya Hastham) logo and application form at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on December 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy allayed fears among the beneficiaries of various schemes including Rythu Bharosa (formerly Rythu Bandhu) and said that they would continue to get the benefits.

Mr. Reddy who reviewed the progress of Praja Palana with senior officials on Saturday, dismissed the apprehensions in some quarters that old beneficiaries of welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu need to apply afresh for receiving the benefits. These sections would continue to get their benefit as usual and only people who are eligible but left out should submit fresh applications, the CM said.

People wait to submit their Abhaya Hastham application forms in Hyderabad on December 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Mr. Revanth Reddy also directed officials to take stringent action against people indulging in the sale of application forms pertaining to Abhaya Hastham (Praja Palana). Responding to reports that photocopy centres sold the applications to gullible people charging hefty amounts, the CM asked District collectors to take action against those indulging in the sale.

The Chief Minister suggested that public representatives should participate in Praja Palana programme. The authorities have been asked to ensure citizens don’t face any difficulty in submitting applications. The officials have also been asked to provide drinking water supply and erect tents for people who attend the Praja Palana to submit applications.

Heavy rush of people for submitting their applications continued on second day of Praja Palana 
Telangana

