Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy calls on Sonia Gandhi

March 19, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met AICC former president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

Though it is being termed as courtesy call, the 30-minute meeting saw Mr. Reddy sharing his thoughts on the political situation in Telangana and how the government was implementing the promises made to people. The tickets issue also figured in the meeting, according to sources, and Mr. Reddy is said to have explained how the Congress would bag the SC and ST reserved seats. He also explained on the short-listed candidates in several constituencies.

The Congress Election Committee (CEC) that finalises the candidate selection will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. The meeting would be preceded by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting where they would discuss the party manifesto. Apart from Mr. Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi and CEC member N Uttam Kumar Reddy would be part of the CEC meeting.