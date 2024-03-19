GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy calls on Sonia Gandhi

March 19, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met AICC former president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

Though it is being termed as courtesy call, the 30-minute meeting saw Mr. Reddy sharing his thoughts on the political situation in Telangana and how the government was implementing the promises made to people. The tickets issue also figured in the meeting, according to sources, and Mr. Reddy is said to have explained how the Congress would bag the SC and ST reserved seats. He also explained on the short-listed candidates in several constituencies.

The Congress Election Committee (CEC) that finalises the candidate selection will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. The meeting would be preceded by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting where they would discuss the party manifesto. Apart from Mr. Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi and CEC member N Uttam Kumar Reddy would be part of the CEC meeting.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.