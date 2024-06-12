Telangana Chief Minister releases TET results

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, joined by Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham and other officials, on Wednesday released the results of Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

A total of 57, 725 candidates (67.13%) were declared qualified out of the total of 85, 996 candidates for paper-I and 51,443 (34.18%) candidates out of the total 1,50,491 candidates qualified the paper-II.

According to officials, a total of 2,86,381 candidates applied for TET 2024, and compared to results last year the paper-I qualification rate increased by 30.24% and for paper-II the qualification got better by 18.88%

EC did not accept TET application fee reduction due to MCC

Officials reasoned that “the Election Commission has not accepted the government decision to reduce the TET application fee due to the enforcement of election code” at the time of receiving the applications.

But now, there is relief. For all candidates who remain unqualified in the test, they can apply for the next TET without paying any fee.

In addition, all candidates who qualified for the test now can avail a fee waiver while applying for District Selection Committee (DSC) exam once.

Candidates can check their TET result on https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/

