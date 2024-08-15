Telangana Chief Minister reaffirms his government’s commitment to the farming community 

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reiterated his government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare by announcing that the government would extend financial assistance of ₹12,000 per year to landless agricultural labourers starting this year. He also mentioned that the government was already trying to restructure the State’s debts.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on the Independence Day on Thursday, he said: “The government is preparing modalities and guidelines to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme transparently. A Cabinet Sub-Committee has also been constituted. The sub-committee toured the State and sought opinions and suggestions from farmers, agricultural labourers, intellectuals, and farmers’ associations on Rythu Bharosa. The government will launch Rythu Bharosa by considering all suggestions and finalizing the modalities.”

Referring to the disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said the government would focus on resolving issues arising from the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, which has remained pending for the last 10 years.

He pointed out that the water-sharing issue between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has not yet been addressed. “My government is prioritizing State’s interests while maintaining cordial relations with neighbouring States as well as with the Centre. We are hopeful for a positive outcome from the recent talks with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on pending bifurcation-related issues,” he said.

Accusing the previous government led by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of ruining the State’s economy, Mr. Reddy said: “When the Congress assumed power in the State, the debt burden had increased tenfold. The total State debt at the time of Telangana’s formation was ₹75,577 crore, and it rose to ₹7 lakh crore by December last year. The government has released a white paper on State finances and is committed to revitalizing the State’s economy.”

“We met with the World Bank president during our recent visit to the USA. I am pleased to announce that the talks with World Bank representatives were cordial, focusing on extending financial assistance at low interest rates for State’s development. My government will avoid the mistake of borrowing funds at higher interest rates, which would place a heavy burden on the people. Despite facing financial challenges, the government is making every effort to fulfil the promises of Abhayahastham with a commitment to bringing happiness to every family,” he announced.

People’s representatives, officials, including Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and DGP Jitender, attended the celebrations.

