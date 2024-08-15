GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Chief Minister reaffirms his government’s commitment to the farming community 

Landless agricultural labourers to get assistance of ₹12000 per annum, Chief Minister announces after hoisting the national flag on the Independence Day

Published - August 15, 2024 05:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

P. Laxma Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy addressing the gathering at Golconda Fort after hoisting the national flag on Thursday

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy addressing the gathering at Golconda Fort after hoisting the national flag on Thursday

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reiterated his government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare by announcing that the government would extend financial assistance of ₹12,000 per year to landless agricultural labourers starting this year. He also mentioned that the government was already trying to restructure the State’s debts. 

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on the Independence Day on Thursday, he said: “The government is preparing modalities and guidelines to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme transparently. A Cabinet Sub-Committee has also been constituted. The sub-committee toured the State and sought opinions and suggestions from farmers, agricultural labourers, intellectuals, and farmers’ associations on Rythu Bharosa. The government will launch Rythu Bharosa by considering all suggestions and finalizing the modalities.” 

Referring to the disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said the government would focus on resolving issues arising from the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, which has remained pending for the last 10 years. 

He pointed out that the water-sharing issue between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has not yet been addressed. “My government is prioritizing State’s interests while maintaining cordial relations with neighbouring States as well as with the Centre. We are hopeful for a positive outcome from the recent talks with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on pending bifurcation-related issues,” he said. 

Accusing the previous government led by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of ruining the State’s economy, Mr. Reddy said: “When the Congress assumed power in the State, the debt burden had increased tenfold. The total State debt at the time of Telangana’s formation was ₹75,577 crore, and it rose to ₹7 lakh crore by December last year. The government has released a white paper on State finances and is committed to revitalizing the State’s economy.” 

“We met with the World Bank president during our recent visit to the USA. I am pleased to announce that the talks with World Bank representatives were cordial, focusing on extending financial assistance at low interest rates for State’s development. My government will avoid the mistake of borrowing funds at higher interest rates, which would place a heavy burden on the people. Despite facing financial challenges, the government is making every effort to fulfil the promises of Abhayahastham with a commitment to bringing happiness to every family,” he announced. 

People’s representatives, officials, including Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and DGP Jitender, attended the celebrations. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.