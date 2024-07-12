Telangana Chief Minister not happy with revenue collection during Q1

The State government appears to be not satisfied with the revenue collection during the April-June quarter of the current financial year.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy opined that revenue generation till June end was not satisfactory and suggested that the departments concerned should fix monthly targets to achieve the budgetary estimates set in the vote on account budget presented for the current fiscal. He has focused his attention on enhancing revenue collection from crucial departments and directed the officials of the revenue-earning departments to achieve the targets set for them during the current financial year 2024-25.

The revenue-earning departments Excise, Commercial Taxes, Registration & Stamps, Mining and Transport departments should meet the annual targets set for them.

The departments should ensure that there is a significant rise in their revenues as compared to the previous fiscal 2023-24 in meeting the targets set for the current fiscal. The Chief Minister gave the instructions after a meeting to review the performance of the revenue earning departments on Thursday.

He was particular that the departments should not give scope for evasion of taxes by the tax payers and directed the departments concerned to prepare month-wise action plan relating to the annual targets that would be finalised when the budget was presented in the Legislature later this month. The officials of the revenue earning departments should be firm in dealing with collection of taxes as well as ensuring that there was no scope for leakages.

Officials could work out modalities for revamping the departments if need be to ensure that the government would achieve the targets set for the departments for the fiscal. Mr. Revanth Reddy said he would conduct review of targets achieved by the revenue-earning departments in the first week of every month while Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka would convene meetings with officials concerned every Friday.

The government was focussed on enhancing revenues through GST and officials of the Commercial Taxes should undertake field visits to ensure that there was proper auditing of the accounts. The Chief Minister said there was a decline in the revenues through value-added tax on petroleum products and wanted the officials concerned to explore options relating to revision of VAT in case of aviation turbine fuel.

The Chief Minister enquired about the reasons as to why revenue through liquor sales was not up to expectations despite increase in sales during the election period. He wanted the officials concerned to take steps to prevent entry of non-duty paid liquor into the State as it would enhance revenue to the State exchequer.