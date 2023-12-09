Telangana Chief Minister launches free bus rides for women and enhanced Aarogyasri Scheme

December 09, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

On the third day after taking oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy launched Maha Lakshmi Scheme and Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme - enhanced to ₹10 lakh - in Hyderabad on Saturday. These two are among the six guarantees of Congress.

Under the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, girls, women and transgender persons of all ages, who are domicile of Telangana, can travel free of cost in TSRTC buses.

According to the guidelines issued for the implementation of the scheme by the State government on Friday, these sections can travel free of cost anywhere within the borders of the State in Palle Velugu and Express buses with effect from Saturday. As for travel in inter-State buses, free travel facility would be applicable up to the borders of the State. The rides are free in City Ordinary and Metro Express buses which ply in Hyderabad and other urban areas.

The Government would reimburse to TSRTC the expenditure towards chargeable fares which would have been collected on the basis of actual distance travelled by women passengers. After flagging off the buses at the State Assembly premises, Mr. Revanth took a ride in one of the buses till the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Tank Bund.

The Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme provides financial protection, to families living below poverty line, up to ₹10 lakh in a year for the treatment of serious ailments requiring hospitalisation and surgery and also financial coverage up to ₹10 lakh for high end procedures, according to the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust

