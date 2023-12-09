ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister launches free bus rides for women and enhanced Aarogyasri Scheme

December 09, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The coverage under Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme is enhanced to ₹10 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched Maha Lakshmi Scheme by flagging off a TSRTC bus. Later, he took a ride in the bus from the State Assembly to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at Liberty Crossroads in Hyderabad on December 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna. G

On the third day after taking oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy launched Maha Lakshmi Scheme and Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme - enhanced to ₹10 lakh - in Hyderabad on Saturday. These two are among the six guarantees of Congress.

Under the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, girls, women and transgender persons of all ages, who are domicile of Telangana, can travel free of cost in TSRTC buses.

According to the guidelines issued for the implementation of the scheme by the State government on Friday, these sections can travel free of cost anywhere within the borders of the State in Palle Velugu and Express buses with effect from Saturday. As for travel in inter-State buses, free travel facility would be applicable up to the borders of the State. The rides are free in City Ordinary and Metro Express buses which ply in Hyderabad and other urban areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government would reimburse to TSRTC the expenditure towards chargeable fares which would have been collected on the basis of actual distance travelled by women passengers. After flagging off the buses at the State Assembly premises, Mr. Revanth took a ride in one of the buses till the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Tank Bund.

The Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme provides financial protection, to families living below poverty line, up to ₹10 lakh in a year for the treatment of serious ailments requiring hospitalisation and surgery and also financial coverage up to ₹10 lakh for high end procedures, according to the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US