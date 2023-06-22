Telangana Chief Minister KCR hands over keys to six 2BHK beneficiaries

June 22, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao launched the allotment of double-bedroom housing units on June 22, by unveiling the pylon at the Kollur township in Sangareddy district.

He handed over keys of the much-awaited double-bedroom housing units to six beneficiaries at KCR Nagar at Kollur, which is being promoted as Asia's biggest social housing project. The beneficiaries were from Serilingampally, Rajendranagar and Patancheru constituencies, a statement informed.

The township has 15,660 double-bedroom housing units in 117 blocks, built with a cost of ₹1475 crore.

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, V. Prashanth Reddy, T. Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Rao, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, P.Sabitha Indra Reddy and Ch.Malla Reddy were present among others.

It has been two years since the units in what is now named KCR Nagar have been completed in all respects and ready for inauguration. However, the lag in the identification of beneficiaries and inexplicable delays deferred the launch for a long time. Even now, nobody knows the basis or method of allotment, though the orders mentioned that allotment would be by lottery. More than five lakh applications were received for the 2BHK homes from across the city through various channels.

The project hosts a total of 15,660 dwelling units in 117 blocks, each consisting of one hall, two small bedrooms, two toilets, one kitchen and a utility within 560 square feet of plinth area and 398 square feet of carpet area. Deserving special mention is the planning of open spaces in the township, with 63% of the 145.5-acre space allocated for roads, footpaths, greenery, playgrounds, and spaces earmarked for future social infrastructure.