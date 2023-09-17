ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets people on eve of Vinayaka Chavithi

September 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday extended his greetings to the people of the State on the eve of Vinayaka Chavithi. Saying that the festival of worshipping Lord Ganesha was very auspicious for Hindus, the Chief Minister requested the people to celebrate Ganesh Navaratris peacefully and with the spirit of fraternity. The State made rapid strides in different sectors, overcame obstacles and stood as a role model for others. He prayed to Lord Ganesha to ensure an uninterrupted implementation of welfare and development schemes. The government had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that devotees were not inconvenienced during the Navaratris and on the Nimajjan day, he added.

