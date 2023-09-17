HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets people on eve of Vinayaka Chavithi

September 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday extended his greetings to the people of the State on the eve of Vinayaka Chavithi. Saying that the festival of worshipping Lord Ganesha was very auspicious for Hindus, the Chief Minister requested the people to celebrate Ganesh Navaratris peacefully and with the spirit of fraternity. The State made rapid strides in different sectors, overcame obstacles and stood as a role model for others. He prayed to Lord Ganesha to ensure an uninterrupted implementation of welfare and development schemes. The government had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that devotees were not inconvenienced during the Navaratris and on the Nimajjan day, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.