Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao claims evidence to nail BJP in bid to poach TRS MLAs

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao addresses an election meeting at Bangarigadda in Munugode on October 30, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Flanked by four Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLAs who faced an abortive attempt of defection to the BJP, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday asserted that abundant evidence was available to nail the BJP in the whole episode.

“A lot of evidence has been collected. It will be revealed in the coming days,” Mr. Rao said addressing a well-attended election meeting of the TRS at Bangarigadda in the Munugode Assembly constituency, which is going to a byelection on November 3. The MLAs — Pilot Rohit Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and Rega Kantha Rao — were sitting by Mr. Rao’s side on the stage.

Mr. Rao, however, refused to divulge more details claiming that he was holding the Chief Minister’s post and any statement in this regard could give an opportunity to others to cast aspersions against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development that took place a week ago created a flutter in the political circles with the TRS charging the BJP with trying to destabilise the party’s government in the State through horse trading. The episode came to light following a telephonic call between a Tirupati-based godman Simhayajulu and a Hyderabad-based businessman Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma. They were heard discussing how a couple of TRS MLAs had given consent to join the BJP and facilitating the same with the blessings of top BJP leadership, mainly general secretary in-charge of organisation B.L. Santosh. Some more TRS MLAs were also in touch to join the party.

Meeting at resort

A couple of days later a meeting was set up between Simhayajulu, Satish Sharma, another businessman Nanda Kumar and the four MLAs at the resort of Pilot Rohit Reddy at Aziznagar in Hyderabad. The meeting took place amid an alert already sent out to the police who picked up the trio. It was disclosed by audio and video arrangements already made at the resort that the MLAs were offered ₹100 crore each, Central government contracts and posts.

Initially, the police produced them in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court but the case was struck down as it was not maintainable. Then, the police moved the High Court which directed the ACB court to launch the proceedings. The BJP also filed a petition in the High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a special investigation team. The party alleged that a fabricated case was made out against it.

Mr. Rao told the Sunday meeting “some Delhi brokers tried to purchase the Telangana self-respect by offering allurements. But the four MLAs did not fall to the bait and ensured that Telangana’s self-respect cannot be purchased by brokers,” he said, appreciating the MLAs for not accepting offer.

In a scathing attack on the BJP leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Rao asked why the BJP was indulging in horse trading. “Why are attempts being made to buy MLAs and MPs? Is it proper to encourage such a system which is harmful to the interests of the society?” he questioned.

The Chief Minister wondered what else did Mr. Modi aspire for after becoming the Prime Minister for two times and why was the BJP leadership encouraging such defections to destabilise the governments in power. “Where from the money that has been offered to the MLAs come from? Inquiry should be conducted into this aspect to bring out the facts behind the incident that has been carried out by the BJP with the RSS’ help,” he said.

In this context, Mr. Rao ridiculed BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his challenge for an oath in front of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. “One man [Mr. Sanjay] takes oath even after the accused involved in the case have landed in jail,” he said.