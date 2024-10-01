Telangana Chief Minister calls on Kharge, K C. Venugopal in New Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday (October 1) called on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi to enquire about his health.

A day after Mr. Kharge fell ill during an election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir and returned to the National Capital, Mr. Revanth Reddy visited New Delhi and met him on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy also called on AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal and had a brief discussion on the political situation in the State. It is understood that Mr. Reddy briefed the Central leadership about the ongoing welfare and developmental programmes. He is said to have given his point of view on the ongoing demolition drive under the aegis of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRAA). Sources said the meeting with the two leaders was merely a courtesy call and nothing could be read into it.

There was speculation that the Chief Minister would discuss the much delayed Cabinet expansion and filling up of the vacant posts of corporation chiefs. But, it did not materialise as earlier consultations with the Central leadership happened in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka is currently on a tour of Japan while Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy had a bereavement in the family following his father’s demise on Sunday.