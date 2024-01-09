ADVERTISEMENT

CM exhorts Godrej Agrovet to explore potential in real state, furniture and consumers goods sectors in Telangana

January 09, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Govt prepared to extend necessary support to the company in expanding its oil palm and dairy businesses 

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu with the delegation from Godrej Agrovet Company Limited led by the company’s managing director Balram Singh Yadav at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad on January 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has exhorted the Godrej Agrovet Company Limited to explore the huge potential in real estate, furniture and consumer goods sectors in Telangana and make investments.

The Chief Minister made the request when a delegation of the company called on him on Tuesday. Godrej Agrovet had several business activities including cooking oils, dairy, agro, veterinary services, agro chemicals and animal fodder. The company is keen to set up an integrated oil palm processing unit in collaboration with Malaysia-based Sime Darby Company in Khammam district.

Mr. Revanth Reddy assured the delegation led by the company’s managing director Balram Singh Yadav of complete support towards expansion of oil palm and dairy businesses which it had already taken up in the State. He wanted the firm to promote skill development as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari at a meeting with the delegation from Godrej Agrovet Company Limited at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on January 9, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US