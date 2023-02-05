Telangana Chief Minister KCR asks farmers of Maharashtra to mobilise into a force, prove mettle to make ‘Kisan Sarkar’

February 05, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has taken its first stride outside Telangana by holding a public meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra on February 5, where several local leaders joined the party. They were welcomed into the party by its president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing an impressive gathering, Mr. Rao asked the farming community of Maharashtra to prove their mettle in the coming Zilla Parishad elections thereby electing themselves so that they could learn making legislations along with tilling their lands. All along they have been supporting other leaders and parties but this time they could go ahead with the slogan of ‘ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’ (let’s bring farmers’ government) launched by the BRS.

He stated that there was no shortage of natural resources in the country but what was lacking was the will power and commitment among the rulers. He sought to know why the farmers suicides did not stop even 75 years after the Independence and why they were being denied support price to their produce.

Stating that the BRS would implement all welfare and development schemes being extended people of Telangana in the rest of the country within two years after getting support from people, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said they (TRS) had decided to go national (BRS) after understanding the conditions of distress among different sections across the country and they had been getting tremendous support.

“Within 10 days we shall start spreading the BRS message across Maharashtra by launching a vehicle each for all 288 Assembly constituencies and mobilising support. Committees too will be formed from village level with more public meetings planned in Vidarbha, west and north Maharashtra,” the BRS chief said.

Targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Rao said “Make in India” had become joke in India as China Bazaars still exist in every nook and corner of the country with people depending on them for even kites, thread (manja) used for flying them, Ganesh idols, Deepavali diyas, national flags and many more.

He stated that about 50,000 tmc ft of water was flowing waste into sea as the country had no major reservoir as the countries like Zimbabwe, Russia, the U.S., China and others have to irrigate large tracts of land besides generation of green energy. “There’s no paucity of funds and resources in the country but what is lacking is will power and commitment to help people overcome the problems,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said.

The BRS chief blamed both the Congress and the BJP for all problems existing in the country now as they were the ones in power for nearly 70 years together and that they supported either Adani or Ambani and not the people. He asked all sections of people to bring a qualitative change in the polity of country by voting for themselves and not for the leaders and parties to change their as well as the country’s fate for better.