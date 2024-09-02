Telangana Chief Minister announces ₹10,000 interim relief to each flood-affected family, vows to extend all possible help to the victims of flood devastation

Announcing an interim relief of ₹10,000 each to the flood-affected families, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the government will enumerate the losses and provide compensation to the families affected by Sunday’s flash floods in Munneru river.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister visited Polepally village in Khammam rural mandal on Monday evening as part of his tour of the flood-affected areas in Khammam and elsewhere in the district. He visited some of the flood affected colonies in Khammam and interacted with the local denizens.

The swollen Munneru left a trail of destruction affecting hundreds of families, he said, adding that the government will extend all possible help to the flood-affected families. An ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each will be sanctioned to the flood victims’ kin and original certificates will be issued to those who have lost them in the floods, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

An amount of ₹650 crore has been allocated for construction a retaining wall along the Munneru river and works have been launched, he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the flood-affected areas including Nayakangudem in Kusumanchi mandal, where the NSP outfall canal breached and a portion of the National Highway 365BB was damaged near Nayakangudem in Sunday’s flood devastation.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageshwara Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, among others, accompanied him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.