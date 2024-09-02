GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Chief Minister announces ₹10,000 interim relief to each flood-affected family, vows to extend all possible help to the victims of flood devastation

Original certificates will be issued to those who have lost them in the floods, Chief Minister said after visiting the flood-affected areas along with his Cabinet colleagues

Published - September 02, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponguleti inspect a damaged road near Khammam, Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponguleti inspect a damaged road near Khammam, Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI IMAGE VIA @revanth_anumula

Announcing an interim relief of ₹10,000 each to the flood-affected families, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the government will enumerate the losses and provide compensation to the families affected by Sunday’s flash floods in Munneru river.

The Chief Minister visited Polepally village in Khammam rural mandal on Monday evening as part of his tour of the flood-affected areas in Khammam and elsewhere in the district. He visited some of the flood affected colonies in Khammam and interacted with the local denizens.

The swollen Munneru left a trail of destruction affecting hundreds of families, he said, adding that the government will extend all possible help to the flood-affected families. An ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each will be sanctioned to the flood victims’ kin and original certificates will be issued to those who have lost them in the floods, he added.

An amount of ₹650 crore has been allocated for construction a retaining wall along the Munneru river and works have been launched, he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the flood-affected areas including Nayakangudem in Kusumanchi mandal, where the NSP outfall canal breached and a portion of the National Highway 365BB was damaged near Nayakangudem in Sunday’s flood devastation.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageshwara Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, among others, accompanied him.

Related Topics

rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.