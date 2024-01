January 27, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that caste census will be taken up in the State soon. He has directed officials to take steps in this direction.

Mr. Reddy said that the Congress government stands by its assurance given during the runup to the State Assembly Elections-2023.

The decision was announced after a meeting with BC Welfare, Minorities, and Tribal Welfare departments at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday.