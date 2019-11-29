Telangana Chief Minister alone is responsible for deaths of RTC employees: Jeevan Reddy

Congress MLC and senior leader T. Jeevan Reddy has said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao cannot escape responsibility from the deaths of more than 30 employees of the RTC during the strike period.

“Had the Chief Minister responded on time their lives could have been saved and no one else but Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is responsible for their unfortunate deaths,” Mr. Reddy said here on Friday. He said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has realised that RTC employees were children of Telangana, after 52 days and deaths of so many, who were asking for their rights.

Mr. Reddy said KCR had backed out only after realising the outrage among the people and while asking the employees to join he has increased the fares enormously. The increased fare would fetch more than ₹ 1,000 crore to the RTC yearly and this would prove a burden on the people.

He said KCR was responsible for the losses of RTC over the last six years. “Instead the government should bear the burden of increasing diesel prices like other State governments,” he said.

Mr. Reddy wanted to know who said the RTC would be privatised and who threatened the employees with such statements. “The opposition parties opposed the privatisation moves of the government and people know who is behind whom,” he said.

He said when the Andhra Pradesh government was willing to merge RTC into the government what was stopping KCR to do so here. “Who is KCR to say the unions don’t exist in the RTC,” he asked and alleged that the CM was behaving like a dictator and not a democratically elected leader.

Mr. Reddy argued that the CM had to yield after receiving reports from the Intelligence about the growing resentment among people and support to the RTC employees. Moreover, he had the municipal elections in mind while taking the decision, he alleged.