Telangana Chief Minister accuses BRS of conspiring to obstruct development, dares KCR to attend Assembly

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday (November 19) launched a scathing attack on the main Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accusing it of hatching conspiracies and deploying hired rowdies to obstruct development in Telangana.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is shirking his responsibility as the leader of the main Opposition party by confining himself to the farmouse without attending the Assembly, he charged while addressing a public meeting held at the Arts College grounds in Warangal on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was held coinciding with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s 107th birth anniversary as part of the ongoing 26-days celebrations of the first anniversary of the Congress government in Telangana from November 14 to December 9, 2024.

Training his guns on Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Reddy alleged that the BRS’s 10-year rule was marred by false promises to farmers, women, unemployed youth and all other sections of people in Telangana. Is it fair to sit in the farmhouse if once defeated without coming into public domain, he asked.

He dared Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to come to the Assembly to join in debates on development. He should take a cue from the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who as a responsible Opposition party leader, spearheaded the “Bharat Jodo padayatra”, a pan-India foot march, with a sense of responsibility for people of the country, he remarked.

“I know their clandestine tactics and I will see to it that the BRS will not sprout in Telangana,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy hit out at BJP State president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accusing him of adopting double standards over Musi rejuvenation project. Mr Kishan Reddy is eulogizing the Sabarmati rejuvenation project in Gujarat but opposing the Musi rejuvenation project in Telangana, he said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ridiculed the aspirations of people of Telangana in the past and those acting as his ‘ghulams’ should go to Gujarat,” he said.

“I will relentlessly strive to serve the interests of 4 crore people of Telangana till my last breath,” the Chief Minister said, reiterating that the Congress government will develop Warangal into a model city.

He alleged that the previous BRS government delayed the construction of the Kaloji Kalakshetram in Warangal. “Our Congress government has sanctioned ₹45 crore for the cultural centre paving the way for its completion and inauguration today, he added.

Our Indiramma government approved the master plan for the development of Warangal and its surrounding areas with a futuristic perspective, he said, adding that development works, including the outer ring road and underground drainage system, worth around ₹60,000 crore were sanctioned.

Development of the historic city of Warangal, once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom, will pave the way for the development of the entire north Telangana.

There are several airports in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. But Telangana has only one airport in Hyderabad, he pointed out, highlighting the imperative need for setting up airports in Warangal, Kothagudem, Ramagundam and Adilabad for accelerated development of Telangana. Outlining the women specific schemes being implemented by the Congress government, he said plans are afoot to set up solar power plants under the aegis of the women self-help groups in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and a host of ministers, MPs and MLAs, among others, were present.

