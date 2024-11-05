GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy vows to complete caste census on schedule

Updated - November 05, 2024 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka at the State-Level Consultation on Caste Census in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka at the State-Level Consultation on Caste Census in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 5, 2024). | Photo Credit: -

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has vowed on Tuesday (November 05) that the Congress government will complete the caste census on time and will ensure Backward Classes receive their due through reservations.

Addressing the State-level consultation on caste census organised by the party at its Bowenpally centre here, the Chief Minister said the government has taken up the onerous task as a responsibility and hailed Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for having the guts to take suggestions directly from the people about the exercise.

“Mr. Gandhi has promised to ensure social justice and equal opportunities to the marginalised sections in the fields of education, employment and health. The motto of our government is to simply implement his word in letter and spirit in Telangana,” he said.

The Congress government’s commitment to the social justice can be ascertained by the fact that a majority of the candidates who had cleared Group 1 Mains examination hailed from the discriminated sections, including OBCs (17,921/57.11%), SC (4,828/15.3%), ST (2,783/8.8%), OC (3,076/9.8%) and EWS (2,774/8.8%) of the 31,383 chosen. A resolution will be passed at the meeting urging the Centre to take up caste census along with population census in 2025, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said it was a “golden letter day” in the history of the country with Mr. Gandhi coming down to discuss the caste survey in TG. He told the meeting that from the day the Congress Party came into power, Mr. Revanth Reddy and the entire Cabinet started working on giving shape and direction to Mr. Gandhi’s thoughts and ideas on conducting caste census.

The first step was to pass an unanimous resolution in Assembly, then issuing a GO and bring it into the public domain. Several meetings have already been held by the party at different levels on finalising the framework and today’s interaction with social scientists by Mr. Gandhi and others will also be incorporated into the proposed questionnaire.

Mr. Gandhi was convinced about caste census during his ‘Padayatra’ from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari when he interacted with various people. “He firmly believed caste census is the only way to make available the nation’s resources and assets equally to all sections of society rendering justice to all,” added the Deputy CM.

Published - November 05, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Related stories

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.