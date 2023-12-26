December 26, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:58 am IST

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi this evening. This is the first meeting of the CM and the PM after the new government took over in Telangana. The issue of clearance for pending projects and grants is likely to be discussed. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will meet party senior leadership today in New Delhi to discuss the filling up of vacancies in the Cabinet and nominated posts. He will also call on the new AICC incharge for Telangana, Deepa Dasmunshi. The discounts on traffic challans, announced by Telangana government, can be availed from today. The government on Friday announced the discounts depending on the category of vehicle and that this can be availed from December 26, 2023 to January 10, 2024.

