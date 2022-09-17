Telangana Chief Justice inaugurates research centre at NALSAR

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 17, 2022 20:49 IST

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan during the inauguration of the Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Centre for International Trade and Business Laws at NALSAR.

Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan, who is also the Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, inaugurated the Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Centre for International Trade and Business Laws.

Later, the website of this research centre was officially launched by the former judge of the Supreme Court B.P. Jeevan Reddy in the presence of Justice Bhuyan, Telangana Bar Council president Ananta Narasimha Reddy and NALSAR vice-chancellor in charge and registrar Balakista Reddy.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy donated ₹1.5 crore for the establishment of the centre to promote and strengthen studies on international trade and business laws. The centre will function under the guidance of Prof. Balakista Reddy while P.S. Rao, former president of the Institute Detroit International, Geneva, Switzerland, will be its director.

Prof. Balakista Reddy said that the centre will undertake teaching and research pertaining to contemporary issues on international trade and business laws and strengthen courses at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels, apart from collaborating with policy makers and assisting in procuring internships at various international and national organisations.

