Telangana Chief Electoral Officer calls for speeding up process for issue of EPIC cards

Conducts video conference with district collectors

September 11, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

 

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has instructed the District Election Officers to speed up the process for generation and distribution of voter ID cards (EPIC cards) to eligible voters across the State.

He wanted the officials concerned to focus on pending applications received regarding enrolment, change of address and other issues. The CEO reviewed the situation on the status of receipt, disposal and pending applications related to Form 6, 7 and 8 as part of summary revision of electoral rolls on Monday.

He wanted the district level officials to focus on pending applications so that they could be disposed of in a timely manner. Mr. Vikas Raj wanted the officials concerned to analyse polling stations that had the highest number of gender issues besides special focus on 80+voters and third gender cohorts.

He wanted the officials concerned to especially focus on identifying expenditure sensitive constituencies and pockets in segments so that the district intelligence committee could focus on these areas. 

The collectors had also been directed to focus on the SVEEP activities in urban areas so that all eligible voters were enrolled into the electoral rolls.

Mr. Vikas Raj stressed the need for sending weekly reports relating to seizures from across the State. He was equally particular about the measures that were being taken for facilitating persons with disabilities as well as aged pensioners and said they should be provided with the required assistance.

