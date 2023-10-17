HamberMenu
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer assures to look into genuine complaints filed by political parties

Vikas Raj convenes meeting of political parties to explain them about the rules and procedures 

October 17, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Vikas Raj.

Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Vikas Raj. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has assured the political parties that he will look into all genuine complaints filed by the contesting candidates and parties, including those on the social media platforms.

The CEO reiterated his commitment to extend necessary cooperation to the political parties for conducting free and fair elections in a peaceful atmosphere. The district election officials would be instructed to handle political complaints at their level to the best of their ability to save time and deliver justice with a short time-frame.

Mr.Vikas Raj was speaking at a State-level meeting of the recognised political parties on Tuesday. In view of the fast approaching date for filing nominations, the meeting was aimed at sensitising the political parties to the rules and regulations relating to the model code of conduct, pre-certification of advertisements, star campaigners, nominations, affidavits, technical facilities like apps and latest status of voter lists.

Mr.Vikas Raj explained to the representatives of the political parties about the developments that took place after the announcement of the election schedule. The meeting was attended by close to 20 people representing different political parties who brought several issues to the notice of the state election authority.

The CEO took note of the complaints filed by the political parties and gave clarifications to participants on the issues they raised. He said the election authority had conducted more than 2,100 meetings till October 14 including those conducted by the district level election officials. Over 27.5 lakh voter identification cards had been printed and dispatched since January 5 this year and the printing of balance voter cards would be completed by the end of this month.

Voters could download their photo identity cards from the voter service portal and the enrolment of new voters who intended to participate in the election process would continue till the end of October, he said.

