Telangana chapter of Indian Academy of Palliative Care launched

Updated - July 01, 2024 01:20 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 01:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Key institutions in Telangana came together to form this chapter

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chapter of the Indian Academy of Palliative Care was launched in Hyderabad on June 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Telangana Chapter of the Indian Academy of Palliative Care was launched in Hyderabad on Sunday to enhance healthcare services for terminally ill patients, ensuring they receive comfort during their final days. Key institutions in Telangana, including Sparsh Hospice, Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, and MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Center came together to form this chapter.

Experts from the above institutions, while speaking about the launch mentioned the history and progress of palliative care in Telangana, highlighted the importance of a State chapter to unify services, ensure access to pain relief medication, and coordinate with government bodies for broader integration. Family members of former patients also shared their experiences, underscoring the value of palliative care in alleviating suffering and fulfilling patients’ final wishes.

