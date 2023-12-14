GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana catapults to top third per capita income bracket

December 14, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti

Telangana has the third highest per capita income in the country, according to data released by the State government on Wednesday.

In 2011-12, before the Telangana State was formed, the per capita income in the region was ₹91,121. This was lower than Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi and Puducherry. At the time of State formation in 2014-15, the per capita income was ₹1,24,104. It was topped by 13 States: Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi and Puducherry.

Cut to 2022-23, Telangana has a per capita income of ₹3,13,12,398. This PCI ranks below the States of Sikkim (₹5,19,964) and Delhi (₹4,44,768). Only Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Karnataka come close to the State’s PCI.

The State recorded double digit growth in per capita income except during the COVID pandemic era when it logged a negative growth of –2.45%. The best year of growth was 2021-22 when TS recorded 20.02% growth.

The PCI data compiled by the Telangana Directorate of Economics & Statistics however, shows a wide regional disparity. Rangareddy district has the highest PCI of ₹8,15,996 and Hyderabad ranks second with ₹4,03,214, while Vikarabad on the edge of Hyderabad district has the lowest per capita income of ₹1,55,525. Despite the wide regional variation, all the districts have higher PCI than the national average of ₹96,522, according to Niti Aayog data.

