Telangana Cabinet to meet on April 19, decide on continuing or relaxing lockdown

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair a Cabinet meeting on April 19 to review the Covid-19 situation in the State.
The Cabinet, it is learnt, will discuss the measures being taken to control the spread of coronavirus infection, implementation of lockdown measures and take a call whether to continue the lockdown strictly till May 3 or give some relaxation to certain sectors and areas after April 20 in line with the guidelines issued by the Union government.
