Telangana cabinet to discuss pending bifurcation issues, ways and means to mobilise additional resources

Telangana Council of Ministers, which is slated to meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday, is likely to discuss several key issues.

Important among these are pending bifurcation issues with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. With the bifurcation of erstwhile united State completing a decade on June 1 this year, the State Cabinet is expected to take stock of the pending issues and the assurances given to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 that remained unfulfilled so far.

Crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh

One of the key issues that is likely to come up in the meeting is the crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh, an assurance given by the Congress in the run up to the State Assembly elections in December, 2023. The Chief Minister is keen that the commitment should be fulfilled by August 15, coinciding with the Independence Day, and has directed the officials to come up with a road map on the finances that would be required to fulfil the promise.

The Cabinet is likely to discuss the options before the Government for raising the amounts. The Government had in principle contemplated to create a separate corporation in this direction so that the required finances could be raised through it. The Council of Ministers is likely to deliberate on the modalities required enabling the Government to implement its promise.

Modalities to augment State revenues

Modalities to augment the revenues of the State is expected to be another key subject that will come up during the Cabinet meet. Discussions are likely to be centred on the existing resources as well as exploring options for alternatives to raise the resources.

NDSA report

The Chief Minister is expected to focus on the action plan for the ensuing Kharif in view of the normal rainfall predicted by the weatherman in addition to discussions about the progress of procurement of paddy from farmers in the Rabi season. The Cabinet will also discuss about the interim report submitted by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on repairs that should be taken up at Medigadda and Annaram barrages of Kaleshwaram project. The meeting is likely to discuss about the recommendations made by the NDSA in its interim report and the future course of action that should be initiated on them.

Preparatory measures for new academic year

With new academic year set to start next month, the Chief Minister has directed the officials concerned to start preparatory measures at the earliest and the preparedness of the Education department is likely to come up for discussion. Focus would also be on the registration of students, supply of textbooks, uniforms and related issues.