Telangana Cabinet sub-committee constituted to examine eligibility criteria for Ration cards and Health cards

After addressing the concerns of the agricultural community through crop loan waiver, Telangana government has now concentrated on issuing new ration cards to eligible beneficiaries, predominantly from the downtrodden sections.

Issue of new ration cards has been a long pending demand. The online application portal for the food security cards introduced by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government faced criticism that it was inactive resulting in widespread grievances among people below poverty line lacking access to subsidised rice.

Though the previous government had asserted that there would be a continuous process for sanction of ration cards, it had not put in place an application enabling the deserving sections to avail themselves of the facility. This compounded the problems of the prospective beneficiaries. Keeping this in view, the government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and comprising Ministers C. Damodar Rajanarsimha and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy as members.

Food and Civil Supplies Department Principal Secretary would be the member-convenor of the committee. The Cabinet panel had been entrusted with the responsibility of examining the eligibility criteria for the issue of the food security cards as also the health cards.