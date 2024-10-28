Telangana Cabinet sanctions around 500 new posts in different categories  

The State Cabinet has sanctioned around 500 new posts in different categories in law and other departments.

The Cabinet, which met for over five hours on Saturday evening, sanctioned 142 additional posts in various categories of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Permission has also been accorded to create 56 posts (39 regular and 17 outsourcing) in the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Another 187 posts to the newly established courts in the cadre of additional district & sessions judge/ junior civil judge/ additional junior civil judge were sanctioned at different places across the State. This is in addition to 91 posts in various categories to the newly established junior civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate of first-class court at Chevella, Cheriyal, Makthal and Andole. The Cabinet approved creation of 25 posts to the senior civil judge’s court at Ramannapet.

In addition to sanctioning new posts, the Cabinet ratified the proposal for providing bank guarantee of ₹1,000 crore towards the purchase of six lakh metric tonne fertiliser stocks and maintenance of buffer stocks for the year 2024-25. The Council of Ministers gave its consent for the issuance of an ordinance to amend certain provisions of the Telangana Goods and Services Tax, 2017.