Telangana Cabinet requests Centre to abrogate CAA

The Telangana Cabinet has requested the Central government to take steps to abrogate the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 as it will lead to discrimination on the basis of religion while granting citizenship and, thereby, jeopardise secularism envisaged in the Constitution.

It was decided to pass a resolution to this effect in the State Assembly as was done in Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, a release said.

The Cabinet also appealed to the Union government not to discriminate people on the basis of religion for according Indian citizenship. All religions must be treated on par in the eyes of law.

Last month, during a press meet, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the CAA had damaged India’s reputation abroad as a peace-loving country and this was not at all good for the country where people had coexisted for centuries. He felt that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Narendra Modi government was bent upon dividing people through this ‘controversial’ law.