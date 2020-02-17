Telangana

Telangana Cabinet requests Centre to abrogate CAA

The KCR-led government intends to move a resolution to this effect in the Telangana Assembly

The Telangana Cabinet has requested the Central government to take steps to abrogate the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 as it will lead to discrimination on the basis of religion while granting citizenship and, thereby, jeopardise secularism envisaged in the Constitution.

It was decided to pass a resolution to this effect in the State Assembly as was done in Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, a release said.

The Cabinet also appealed to the Union government not to discriminate people on the basis of religion for according Indian citizenship. All religions must be treated on par in the eyes of law.

Last month, during a press meet, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the CAA had damaged India’s reputation abroad as a peace-loving country and this was not at all good for the country where people had coexisted for centuries. He felt that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Narendra Modi government was bent upon dividing people through this ‘controversial’ law.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 10:47:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/telangana-cabinet-requests-centre-to-abrogate-caa/article30840048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY