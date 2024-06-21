Telangana Cabinet ratifies Chief Minister’s decision to implement crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh at one go

The State government has resolved to implement its assurance of crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh to farmers at one go.

The promise, according to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is likely to impose an additional burden of ₹31,000 crore on the exchequer. Steps will be taken to mobilise the required funds and the promise would be fulfilled before August 15 bailing out farmers from the debt burden, the Chief Minister said.

The Cabinet had decided to implement the loan waiver promise for loans obtained between December 11, 2018 to December 9, 2023, the day when the Congress government took over the reins in the State. Mr. Revanth Reddy briefed reporters about the proceedings of the State Council of Ministers which met here on Friday to exclusively discuss about the modalities pertaining to crop loan waiver.

He said the Cabinet decided after collecting the information about crop loans from farmers and analysing them. “Several sections wondered as to how the Congress will implement the promise. But we are committed to fulfilling the assurance given to farmers and accordingly a decision has unanimously been taken by the State Cabinet,” Mr. Revanth Reddy said.

He, however, evaded a direct reply when asked how the government proposed to mobilise the funds required for loan waiver. “We are committed to implementing loan waiver. Guidelines will be prepared to ensure that no genuine farmers is left out and raising funds required for the purpose is the responsibility of the government,” he said in reply to repeated queries.

He said his government was committed to fulfil the promise given by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as part of the farmers’ declaration released by the party at Warangal on May 6, 2022. “We are committed to implementing the promise made by Mr. Rahul Gandhi and make agriculture a profitable activity by relieving farmers of their debt burden,” he said.

He launched a scathing attack on the previous government headed by K. Chandrasekhar Rao for implementing crop loan waiver in instalments in its close to the 10-year rule. In the process, it had delayed payments causing unrest among farmers and prompting them to take to extreme step. “The previous government has credited ₹28,000 crore, ₹ 16,000 crore in its tenure during 2014-18 and another ₹12,000 crore from 2018-2023. We have resolved to implement the promise at one go,” he said adding the government would soon issue orders with comprehensive guidelines relating to eligibility criteria and other aspects of loan waiver.

Cabinet panel for finalising guidelines of Rythu Bharosa

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the different versions that were being circulated over the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, farmers’ investment support scheme. “There are several versions claiming that landlords and farmhouse owners residing in the upmarket Jubilee Hills area received the benefits under the scheme,” he said.

The Cabinet had accordingly decided to implement the scheme in a transparent manner taking view from all the stakeholders. A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and comprising Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, D. Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had been constituted to hold discussions with the stakeholders at the grass root level for evolving guidelines for effective implementation of the investment support to farmers.

The Cabinet panel would hold meetings with all the concerned and submit its report before July 15. “The report along with the recommendations would be placed in the Assembly and views of all parties would be taken before finalising the guidelines so that no genuine farmer is left out of the benefit,” he said.

