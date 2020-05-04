Telangana Cabinet meeting today

The State Medical and Health officials have told Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao it is better to further tighten and implement lockdown in Hyderabad and its neighbouring Ranga Reddy, Medchal, and Vikarabad districts.

The higher percentage of those affected with and dying due to Corona Virus are more in Hyderabad and three other districts, they said in a report submitted to the Chief Minister at a review meeting held here on Monday. Health Minister E. Rajender, Chief Secretary, DGP and Medical and Health department officials attended the meeting.

The Cabinet, which will meet on Tuesday, may discuss at length on the report submitted by the Medical and Health Department. There is a possibility that the cabinet will discuss whether to continue the lockdown conditions, or give some relaxations and what should be done in the districts where the Corona virus spread is more and other issues and take a decision.