March 10, 2024 03:56 am | Updated 03:56 am IST - Hyderabad

With the Lok Sabha election notification likely to be issued on March 13, the Telangana Cabinet will meet at 12 pm on March 12 to give nod to several projects. Financial assistance of ₹2,500 to women, Indiramma housing scheme, nod to the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation scheme are likely to be discussed. The Cabinet may also finalise the process of judicial inquiry into the Kaleshwaram fiasco.

