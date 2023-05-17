Telangana Cabinet meet on May 18 to discuss passage of two Bills returned by Governor afresh 

May 17, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Council of Ministers will meet in Hyderabad on May 18 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Cabinet meeting, first in the newly constructed Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, is said to be convened to discuss several issues including the 21-day celebrations planned to mark the 10th year of Telangana formation from June 2.

However, the main focus is expected to be on the two Bills returned by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan relating to Municipal Administration and Public Employment.

Of the several Bills pending with her, the Governor recently returned the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill envisages the inclusion of director and additional director of Medical Education among the categories of professors, associate and assistant professors of government medical colleges for raising the age of superannuation from 61 to 65 years.

Another Bill, the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022 seeking an amendment to Section 5 of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act passed by both houses of the legislature was also sent to the Governor for her assent. The Bill paves the way for increasing the number of co-option members having special knowledge in municipal administration and persons belonging to minorities.

The two Bills were kept pending for long and were returned to the Government with suggestions.

The Government had reportedly decided to make some changes to the Bills and send them for the Governor’s assent again so that Ms. Tamilisai Soundararajan would be left with no option but to give gives her assent to them.

Accordingly, the Cabinet would take a decision on convening a special session of the legislature, likely towards this month’s end, for passage of the two Bills afresh.

The Chief Minister is likely to direct the Ministers and officials concerned to identify pending works in the respective districts so that they could be completed by August end before the announcement of the schedule for the next assembly elections by the Election Commission of India.

The Chief Minister is likely to guide the Ministers on the mode of celebrations planned for the 10th year of the State formation in effective coordination with MLAs and MPs in their respective districts.