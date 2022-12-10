Telangana Cabinet decides to create additional 472 posts in R & B department

December 10, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Hyderabad

The State government has decided to revamp the Roads and Buildings department in tune with increase in its workload and sanctioned 472 new posts for the purpose.

The new posts include 3 Chief Engineers, 12 Superintending Engineers, 13 Executive Engineers, 102 Deputy Executive Engineers, 163 Assistant Executive Engineers and 28 Divisional Accounts Officers. In addition, some technical and non-technical posts were also sanctioned at the meeting of the Cabinet on Saturday.

A release said it was also decided to complete promotion of existing staff and officers in the department. The administration will be decentralised due to increase in job opportunities by taking up construction of offices and creation of infrastructure at new locations.

Three offices of Chief Engineers, 10 circle offices, 13 divisional offices and 79 sub-divisional offices will be created in Roads, Buildings, Electrical and National Highways divisions of the department.

The Cabinet meeting sanctioned ₹1,865 crore for road repairs, Another ₹635 crore was sanctioned for repair of breaches to roads on account of natural calamities . Officers from the rank of Deputy Executive Engineer to Chief Engineer were given powers to take independent decisions to take up road works on war footing to mitigate problems on accounts of floods and other natural calamities. They could ground the works on nomination basis in emergencies.

The DEEs could draw ₹two lakh per work (₹25 lakh per annum), EEs ₹25 lakh per work (₹ 1.5 crore per annum), SEs ₹50 lakh per work (₹ 2 crore per annum) and CEs ₹one crore (₹ 3 crore per annum), it was decided. A sum of ₹129 crore per annum should be placed at the disposal of R & B department for the purpose.

The same policy will be adopted with limited funds in Buildings division for urgent repairs.