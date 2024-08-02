Telangana Cabinet decides to allot house sites in Hyderabad to boxer Nikhat Zareen, bowler Siraj and shooter Esha Singh 

Telangana Cabinet has decided to allocate 600 sq. yards of house sites in Hyderabad to boxer Nikhat Zareen, cricket bowler Mohammed Siraj and shooter Esha Singh. Also, it has decided to provide Ms. Zareen and Mr. Siraj with Group-I level posts.

The decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of the State Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

On July 9, 2024, Mr. Reddy issued directions to officials to allot land and government job to Mr. Siraj - who met the former a few days after India won ICC T20 World Cup-2024.