Telangana Cabinet decides to allot house sites in Hyderabad to boxer Nikhat Zareen, bowler Siraj and shooter Esha Singh 

It has also decided to provide Ms. Zareen and Mr. Siraj with Group-I level posts

Published - August 02, 2024 01:20 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Champion oxer Nikhat Zareen

Champion oxer Nikhat Zareen | Photo Credit: PTI

Telangana Cabinet has decided to allocate 600 sq. yards of house sites in Hyderabad to boxer Nikhat Zareen, cricket bowler Mohammed Siraj and shooter Esha Singh. Also, it has decided to provide Ms. Zareen and Mr. Siraj with Group-I level posts.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Indian amateur shooter Esha Singh. File

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Indian amateur shooter Esha Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The decisions were taken at the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of the State Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

On July 9, 2024, Mr. Reddy issued directions to officials to allot land and government job to Mr. Siraj - who met the former a few days after India won  ICC T20 World Cup-2024. 

ICC T-20 World Cup-2024 winning team member Mohammed Siraj met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on July 9, 2024.

ICC T-20 World Cup-2024 winning team member Mohammed Siraj met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana / Hyderabad / sport

