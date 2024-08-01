Telangana Cabinet approves Congress poll promise of job calendar and will announce in the Assembly on Friday  

Keeping its poll promise the government has decided to announce the job calendar on the floor of the Assembly on Friday. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Among the other major decisions, the Cabinet has approved the renomination of retired professor M. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor’s Quota. Additionally, the cabinet has decided to allocate 600 square yards of house sites in Hyderabad to sportspersons Esha Singh, Nikhat Zareen, and Mohammed Siraj, and also decided to provide Group-I level posts to both Zareen and Siraj.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the government would issue white ration cards and Aarogyasri cards to all eligible individuals once the sub-committee submits its report in a month. The sub-committee includes Minister for Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister for Health Damodar Raja Narasimha, and Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. “The government will finalize the guidelines for issuing the ration cards based on the sub-committee’s report,” Mr. Reddy stated.

The Cabinet has also decided to revive the Nizam Sugar Factory in Nizamabad district by providing financial assistance, following a recommendation by the cabinet sub-committee led by Minister D. Sridhar Babu. “We are also examining the proposal to support ethanol and power production at the sugar factory,” Mr. Srinivas Reddy added.

Additionally, the Cabinet has resolved to secure 15 TMC ft of water from the Godavari River to fill the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar tanks via Mallannasagar and Shamirpet tanks. “While 10 TMC ft of water will be used for drinking purposes, the remaining 5 TMC will be used to fill tanks around Hyderabad and to release some water into the Musi River as part of the Musi rejuvenation project,” the Minister noted.

Further, the Cabinet has approved the revised estimates for the Gouravelli Reservoir, which will irrigate about 2 lakh acres in the Husnabad and Station Ghanpur constituencies.

In other decisions, the Cabinet has offered the position of Municipal Commissioner to Hari Ratan, son of Rajiv Ratan, who passed away while serving as Director-General of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department. Additionally, a Deputy Tahsildar post will be given to the son of Additional DG B. Murali, who also died in service. Mr. Reddy confirmed that the Cabinet sub-committee on Dharani submitted the report and a short discussion will take place in the Assembly on Friday. Srinivas Reddy also said that the Cabinet has expressed shock over the Wayanad disaster and decided to offer all sorts of help to the Kerala government.