Telangana bypoll campaign takes Vijayadasami break

Peace prevailed in Huzurnagar, a first since the bypoll was notified a fortnight ago, on Tuesday with most of the 28 contesting candidates taking a festival break.

The otherwise bustling constituency with poll vehicles, candidates' campaign rallies and press meets, took off for Vijayadasami and Shami puja.

However, leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its straight competition Congress party kept busy holding in-house consultations, and announced new joinings in their parties.

According to TRS in-charge for the bypoll, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Huzurnagar MPP, a sarpanch and nearly 400 followers of the Congress party, switched their loyalty to TRS.

"The Congress with BJP support is alleging unfairness, but their leaders are joining TRS attracted by KCR's development," he said.

At Mattampally, TRS leaders also joined the Congress party after talks led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy were successful.

The bypoll campaign so far witnessed several narratives – debate on development by ruling TRS, political empowerment of women, voice of less-represented and the aggrieved, surge of traditional Telugu Desam Party in the constituency and assertion of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several contestants were found in violation of model code rules, and there have also been allegations against partisan policing, the EC's order to transfer Superintendent of Police R. Venkateswarlu for non-election duty being most-discussed.

Keen on intensifying their campaigns post-Dasara, contestants have already drawn tight schedules.

Reports confirmed that TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao will be touring Huzurnagar for three days, and party supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao is scheduled to address a public meeting.

Although the EC reports show Congress' star campaigners will include president Sonia Gandhi, leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the office of the Returning Officer and the TPCC did not confirm their participation.

The BJP's list of star campaigners for Huzurnagar also suggests participation of party working president J.P. Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, among others.