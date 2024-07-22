GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana bureaucrat’s post on disability quota in civil services examination sparks debate on ‘X’

Updated - July 22, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A post by Member-Secretary in the Telangana Finance Commission Smitha Sabharwal on ‘X’ about “Civil Service Examination and the need for disability quota” on Sunday is drawing much attention.

The post read: “With all due respect to the Differently Abled. 🫡

Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability.

The nature of the #AIS ( IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people’s grievances-which requires physical fitness.

Why does this premier service need this Quota in the first place!

#justasking”

The post blew up instantly and garnered about 1.5 million views and several thousand of engagements. While no prominent leaders in the government, the Opposition or activists from here reacted to it, Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi termed Ms. Sabharwal’s view “pathetic and exclusionary”. Advocate in the Supreme Court Karuna Nundy termed her “fundamentally ignorant about disability”.

Ms. Sabharwal went on to engage with users. “Should not be given,” she replied when a user asked why children of civil servants should be given SC/ST and BC reservations.

Ms. Sabharwal supported her views by maintaining that her thoughts were from over 24 years of her service, and the issue of “suitability for a ground job”. “...To live in an inclusive society is a dream that we all subscribe to. Insensitivity has no place in my mind,” her last post noted.

