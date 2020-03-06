Telangana Budget to be presented on March 8

The Telangana Budget for 2020-21 will be presented on March 8, the third day of the 12-day Budget sessions that will end on March 20.

However, sessions may be extended further if the members want discussion on any issue.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting decided that sessions will be conducted for 12 working days and there will be three holidays in the sessions that will end on March 20. March 9 will be a holiday due to Holi celebrations and there will be no sittings on March 10 and March 15.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka were present at the BAC meeting convened by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in his chambers.

According to the schedule released by the Legislative Assembly, discussion on Motion of Thanks on Governor’s Address will be held on March 8 and the general discussion on the Budget will start on March 11. The Chief Minister’s reply to the discussion will be on the following day.

Department-wise

Voting of demands for grants for the departments of Housing, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare, Minority Welfare, Women, Child and Disabled Welfare will be on March 13. It will be followed by Revenue, Registration, Relief, Excise Administration, Commercial Taxes, Transport, Home, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Cooperation, and Civil Supplies departments on March 14.

On March 16 voting will be on the departments of School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Sports and Youth Services and Medical and Health while on March 17 it will be for Labour and Employment, Endowments, Forests, Industries and Commerce, Tourism, Information Technology and Public Enterprises departments.

Departments of Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Roads and Buildings, Irrigation and Energy will be taken up on March 18. Remaining departments will be covered on March 19. The Appropriation Bill 2020 is likely to be passed on March 20.