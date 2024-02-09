ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Budget session to conclude on Tuesday after four days of business

February 09, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The budget session that started on Thursday with the Governor’s address will be conducted for four days and will conclude on Tuesday.

This was decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that met under the chairmanship of Speaker G Prasad Kumar in the Assembly on Thursday. The Vote on Account budget will be presented by Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday. The Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address will be passed on Friday. The members will debate on the budget on Monday followed by the Appropriation Bill on Tuesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao were present in the meeting. Mr. Srihari said that four days was too short to discuss various issues concerning the State. The Speaker might take a call on extension with another BAC meeting if there was a need.

