GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Budget session to conclude on Tuesday after four days of business

February 09, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The budget session that started on Thursday with the Governor’s address will be conducted for four days and will conclude on Tuesday.

This was decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that met under the chairmanship of Speaker G Prasad Kumar in the Assembly on Thursday. The Vote on Account budget will be presented by Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday. The Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address will be passed on Friday. The members will debate on the budget on Monday followed by the Appropriation Bill on Tuesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao were present in the meeting. Mr. Srihari said that four days was too short to discuss various issues concerning the State. The Speaker might take a call on extension with another BAC meeting if there was a need.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.