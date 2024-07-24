GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana budget session to be held till July 31 

Published - July 24, 2024 11:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Assembly building. File

Telangana Assembly building. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

 

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad and attended by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has decided to conduct the Budget Session until July 31. The CM will discuss the perceived injustices inflicted on the State by the BJP-led NDA government in the Union Budget 2024. 

Schedule of the budget session

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is set to present the budget for the 2024-25 financial year on July 25. A recess will be observed on July 26 to allow members to review the budget allocations for various departments. A general discussion on the budget will take place on July 27, followed by the Chief Minister’s response to Opposition queries on the same day. Debates on grants are scheduled for July 28 and 29, with the Finance Minister providing answers on July 30. The Appropriation Bill for 2024-25 will be passed on July 31. 

Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Government Whips, BRS MLAs T. Harish Rao and Vemula Prashanth Reddy, BJP LP leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, and AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala attended the meeting.

